Anthropic Aktie

Anthropic für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000

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30.10.2026 08:30:00

The Smartest AI Stock to Buy on Anthropic's IPO Filing Isn't Anthropic

Anthropic has filed its S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which signals its intent to go public in the future. Some of the information in this document is incredible, ranging from AI risks to the sheer amount of money Anthropic plans to spend over the next few years. However, there's one overarching theme that prevails in the S-1 document that makes me want to invest in a different stock entirely: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Nvidia has been the undisputed leader among AI investments since this trend started in 2023. However, it hasn't done as well recently, even though its business is booming. Seeing Anthropic's S-1 filing gave me confidence that Nvidia's still a great stock to buy, and that now could be the perfect buying opportunity.

Image source: Getty Images.

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