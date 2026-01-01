NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
01.01.2026 17:20:00
The Smartest AI Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
How will the AI industry evolve in the coming years? That's the trillion-dollar question. Tech giants are building massive AI data centers on the assumption that more computing power will be necessary to train and run future AI models. Meanwhile, AI has become capable of tackling a wide range of use cases, from writing computer code to conducting in-depth research.Image source: Intel.This may sound surprising, but Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) may be the smartest AI stock to buy right now if you've got $1,000. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
