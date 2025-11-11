NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
11.11.2025 10:45:00
The Smartest Cryptocurrency to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
During the past several years, a growing number of investors have become more receptive to the idea of holding alternative assets. Beyond categories such as real estate, artwork, or rare collectibles, some investors have deliberatively carved out a portion of their portfolio for cryptocurrency.If you are new to investing in cryptocurrency and only seeking some modest exposure, I think Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) makes for a healthy balance between real-world utility and long-term growth.Let's explore what makes Ethereum unique in the world of crypto and assess what an investment of $1,000 could look like down the road.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
