03.03.2022 13:25:00
The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now
Dividend Aristocrats are an elite group of dividend-paying S&P 500 stocks that have long histories (a minimum of 25 consecutive years) of increasing dividends year after year. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are investment vehicles specifically designed to pay out dividends and generally have outsized dividend yields. If a REIT invests in real estate and distributes most of its income as dividends, it's exempt from paying corporate income taxes.Investors who are interested in building income portfolios should consider finding investments that incorporate both strategies -- consistent increases in payouts and an above-average yield. Here are two REIT-based Dividend Aristocrats that do this and both are worth a closer look. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
