The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

Dividend Aristocrats are a great starting point if you're looking for long-term winners to build a portfolio around. These companies are S&P 500 members that have paid and raised their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.Because dividends are a cash expense, they can't be "faked" with complicated accounting adjustments; companies need to create the cold, hard cash to pay them.The S&P 500 consists of the 500 largest and most dominant companies in the United States. Yet, just 67 of them qualify as Dividend Aristocrats, showing that this small club represents the best of the best. You don't even need a lot of money to own many of them; check out what you can get for just $500.Continue reading