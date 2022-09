The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dividend Aristocrats are almost always smart investments. These S&P 500 members with 25 or more years of increasing their dividends have historically outperformed that broader market index with less volatility. Since inception, Dividend Aristocrats have delivered a 12.3% annualized total return compared to 10.6% for the S&P 500, with annual volatility of 13.7% against 14.6% for the S&P 500. There are currently 65 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat constituents, with members across different sectors. Almost any one of them would seemingly make an excellent long-term investment. However, if you only have $500 to invest, you might consider spreading it across Realty Income (NYSE: O) and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). I'm routinely investing a couple of hundred dollars across both stocks every few months. Here's why I think they're smart investments right now .Realty Income has a remarkable track record. The real estate investment trust (REIT) recently declared its 100th consecutive quarterly dividend increase and 117th payout raise since its public market listing in 1994. That gives it 28 years of increasing its dividend. The REIT has grown its payout at a 4.4% compound annual rate. Continue reading