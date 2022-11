The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A portfolio of dividend-paying stocks can provide a source of income for your retirement. Better yet, companies with a history of increasing dividends tend to outperform the overall stock market, according to a recent study on Dividend Aristocrats. These are companies that have raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. With that in mind, let's look at three Dividend Aristocrats that could produce higher returns with lower volatility than the overall S&P 500 index.Anyone who has ever needed a car part is likely familiar with Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC), owner of the NAPA Auto Parts brand. The auto parts chain also sells industrial replacement parts, and its stock has been one of the rare winners in 2022, with gains of roughly 30% year to date.Continue reading