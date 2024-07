I've long maintained that exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer investors one of the best ways to make money over the long term. They can provide diversification, allowing you to own a large number of stocks in one basket. They come in all varieties -- whatever your investing style is, you can find an ETF that meets your needs.Income investors have lots of great alternatives. You might even argue there are too many choices. I think one ETF, though, especially stands out. Here's my pick for the smartest dividend ETF to buy with $1,000 right now .I like it when the name of an ETF tells you pretty much what you need to know about it. That's the case with the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT: SPYD). This fund has "high dividend" in its name, and that's what it offers.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool