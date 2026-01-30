NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
30.01.2026 21:41:37
The Smartest Dividend Stock to Buy With $10,000 Right Now
Many dividend stocks withered in 2022 and 2023 as rising interest rates drove investors toward risk-free CDs and T-bills. However, many of those stocks bounced back in 2024 and 2025 as the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark rate six times in a row.One of those blue chip dividend plays was Altria (NYSE: MO), the top tobacco company in America. Over the past two years, Altria's stock rallied more than 50% as the S&P 500 rose 40%. Let's see why it's still a great place to park $10,000 (or more) for the next few years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
