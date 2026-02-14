NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
14.02.2026 13:31:00
The Smartest Dividend Stock to Buy With $31 Right Now
Often, when a stock's dividend yield rises above 4%, that's a red flag. That's not the case with Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP), though, despite its forward yield of nearly 5% at its current share price of about $31. That's more than four times the S&P 500's average yield.As its name implies, the company's focus is on renewable energy, everything from wind, hydroelectric, and solar to nuclear energy through its partnership with Westinghouse. Brookfield is capable of supplying 250 gigawatts of electricity.However, rising demand due to both broader economic growth and the expansion of data centers and manufacturing means that the nation's electricity needs are expected to grow by between 35% and 50% through 2040, according to a 2025 report by S&P Global. Brookfield already has partnerships to supply power to Microsoft and Alphabet, two big drivers of growing electricity demand in the U.S. as they further expand their massive cloud computing operations.Continue reading
