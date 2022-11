The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy for Less Than $50 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's true that it takes money to make money. However, some construe that to mean that you must have a lot of money to begin making money. That's far from the case.One of the easiest ways to make money is to invest in solid dividend stocks. And you don't need a huge amount of cash to get started. Here are three of the smartest dividend stocks to buy for less than $50 each right now .You have a choice with the first dividend stock on our list. There are actually two ways to invest in Brookfield Renewable. You can buy units of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP), a limited partnership. Or you can buy shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC). Continue reading