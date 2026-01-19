Realty Income Aktie
WKN: 899744 / ISIN: US7561091049
|
19.01.2026 06:30:00
The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2026 With $1,000 Right Now -- Including Realty Income and AbbVie
The power of investing in dividend-paying stocks is often underappreciated. Many people assume dividends are mainly for grandparents and other retirees, and it's true that dividend income can be extremely useful when you're living on a fixed or semi-fixed income. But pre-retirees can also benefit greatly from dividends. For example, you can use that income to buy more shares of stock!Here are a handful of dividend stocks to look into further and consider buying for your long-term portfolio -- whether you've got $1,000, $100, or $500,000 to spend.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
