The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
The past few years have been challenging for most real estate investment trusts (REITs). Higher interest rates have weighed on real estate values to increase their income yields above those of lower-risk income investments like bonds. In addition, higher rates have made it more expensive for REITs to borrow money to fund development projects and acquisitions. However, rates likely won't stay this high for much longer. The Federal Reserve plans to begin cutting them as soon as inflation is under control, which it hopes will be the case before the end of the year. As a result, now looks like a smart time to buy REITs. While many look attractive, Realty Income (NYSE: O), Prologis (NYSE: PLD), and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA) stand out as some of the top options. They could turn a $1,000 investment into a lucrative income stream while also potentially delivering strong share-price gains. Realty Income built a real estate business designed to deliver dependable dividend income. It pays a monthly dividend that has steadily grown over the decades. It most recently delivered its 124th increase since its public market listing in 1994 (and 106th consecutive quarterly increase). Realty Income's dividend yields an attractive 5.6% at its recent share price. It could turn a $1,000 investment into $56 of annual dividend income at that rate. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
