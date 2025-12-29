NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
29.12.2025 02:15:00
The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
One of the smartest investments you can make is investing in companies that consistently increase their dividend payments. Dividend growers have historically delivered the highest average annualized total returns among companies based on their dividend policy, at 10.2% over the last 50 years, according to data from Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. They have significantly outperformed companies with no change in their dividend policies (an average annualized total return of 6.8%) and companies that don't pay dividends (4.3%). ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), and Kimberly Clark (NASDAQ: KMB) have a long history of increasing their dividends, which is likely to continue. That makes them stand out as some of the smartest dividend stocks to buy right now. They could turn $1,000 into a lucrative and growing income stream.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
