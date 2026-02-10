NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
10.02.2026 15:30:00
The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Many believe that artificial intelligence (AI) will become the most impactful technology in history. However, to realize its great promise, AI will require a massive infrastructure buildout to support its adoption. That's opening the doors to a once-in-a-generation investment opportunity. NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) and Prologis (NYSE: PLD) are ramping up their investments to capitalize on the AI infrastructure investment megatrend. These investments should increase their earnings, enabling them to continue hiking their dividends. That visible growth makes them some of the smartest dividend stocks you can buy with $1,000 right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!