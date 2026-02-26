NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

26.02.2026 17:47:00
The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
You really can secure both healthy distributions and capital appreciation. There are some high-yielding stocks out there that could deliver even stronger gains in the form of upticks. Realty Income (NYSE: O) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) are two dividend payers that can also deliver capital appreciation in 2026 and beyond.You don't need a lot of money to hop on these dividend trains with long histories of hiking their rates. Your next $1,000 is enough to grab 12 to 15 shares of these two stocks. Let's take a closer look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
