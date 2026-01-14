NOW Aktie
14.01.2026 23:05:00
The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $10,000 Right Now
When the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rates in 2022 and 2023, many income-oriented investors shifted their focus from dividend stocks to risk-free CDs and T-bills. Yet in 2024 and 2025, that trend reversed as the Fed cut its rates six consecutive times.So if you're looking for a stable place to invest $10,000 and generate some passive income, you should start with the top blue chip dividend stocks instead of fixed-income plays. You should also stick with the stocks that have high yields, low valuations, and wide moats. These three stocks fit the bill: Altria (NYSE: MO), Verizon (NYSE: VZ), and Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
