NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
28.02.2026 12:13:00
The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $150 Right Now
The smartest investors often seek to identify and invest in major secular growth trends. This thematic approach ensures they're investing in companies supported by strong growth tailwinds. That positions them to earn higher total returns over the long run. One of the biggest investment themes today is power. The world needs a tremendous amount of electricity to run data centers, advanced manufacturing facilities, and electric vehicles. That's fueling growing demand for natural gas. The smartest way to play this trend is by investing in pipeline stocks. Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) are leading gas pipeline operators. That makes them wise choices for dividend investors with $150 to invest right now, as they have the fuel to turn it into a growing income stream.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
