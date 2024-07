The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $250 Right Now

Dividend stocks pay you regularly regardless of how the share price fluctuates. Ideally, of course, the share price will move steadily higher over time and make you money in two ways.The good news is that you don't need much upfront capital to get started. Many dividend stocks are available that have relatively low share prices. Here are my picks for the smarted dividend stocks to buy with $250 right now .You can buy one share of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) for less than $165. That investment will begin paying off almost immediately. The big drugmaker's forward dividend yield stands at nearly 3.8%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool