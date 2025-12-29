NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
29.12.2025 03:15:00
The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now
Investing in dividend stocks is a robust strategy for building sustainable wealth through a combination of steady income generation and the power of compounding. The key is to focus on quality companies with a history of increasing dividends, rather than simply chasing the highest yields.A company that consistently pays and increases its dividends usually has a strong balance sheet, healthy cash flow, and a management team committed to shareholder returns, which are all indicators of a quality business. If you have $3,000 to invest in dividend stocks right now, here are two smart picks to consider.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!