The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many investors are looking to dial back their portfolio's overall risk and ramp up its income-producing potential right now . The market is moving into what's historically a tepid time of the year for stocks and this year we're moving into the slow summertime with an overhang of uncertainty. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, rampant inflation, and a lingering pandemic all raise a few too many questions.With this serving as the backdrop, if you've got a spare $400 -- or more, or less -- you know you won't need to spend any time soon, here's a closer look at three smart dividend stocks you can step into right now and start generating some cash soon.As far as biopharma stocks go, Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) is somewhere in the middle of the risk scale. It's not as aggressive as, say, Sarepta Therapeutics, which is still miles away from turning a profit with its gene therapy-focused portfolio. It's more aggressive than a name like Bausch Health Companies, though, which is just as apt to acquire or license an existing, approved drug as it is to develop one of its own. Amgen boasts a portfolio of 25 different drugs, many of which were at least partially developed internally, and none of which account for more than one-fifth of its total business.Continue reading