The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dividend stocks are an underrated wealth-building tool. It's easy to dismiss an investment that pays you 2% to 4% each year, but these little building blocks of passive income can be powerful over time. You might not have known that reinvested dividends and compounding have contributed 84% of the S&P 500's total returns since 1960.Thankfully, building a diverse portfolio of quality dividend stocks doesn't need to cost an arm and a leg. Here are four fantastic dividend payers to start with that you can buy with just a $400 investment.Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) is the leading wireless carrier in the U.S. and among a small group of companies that control the industry. Smartphones and the internet are vital parts of modern life, which makes a consumer's phone bill almost as crucial as utilities like water and electricity.Continue reading