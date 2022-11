The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This is a good time to warm up to dividend stocks. Falling share prices and dividend hikes have created some tantalizing yields. You also don't need to invest a lot of money to start collecting those quarterly distributions. Even if you only have $400 to invest in stocks right now , there's no shortage of choices with healthy yields.Camping World (NYSE: CWH) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT) are both high-yielding stocks with strong stories to tell. Here's why they'd make particularly smart dividend stock picks in today's challenging investing environment.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading