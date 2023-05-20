|
20.05.2023 13:25:00
The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now
As a class, dividend growth stocks consistently outperformed all other classes of stocks over decades-long periods. One reason for this is that dividend-paying companies tend to be more disciplined with acquisitions and investments because management teams know that breaking their dividend commitment to shareholders generally has very negative consequences. Here are two stocks that have both crushed the S&P 500 index in the past 10 years. Each appears to be a savvy buy for dividend growth investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!