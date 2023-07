Picking stocks is easy. Picking stocks that are smart choices, though, is more challenging. And doing so with a limited amount of cash to invest makes it even harder.All of that is true, even with dividend stocks. It's not advisable to merely scoop up any stock with a high yield and a low share price. But there are good opportunities to be found. Here are my picks for the smartest dividend stocks to buy with $400 right now .You can buy four shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) for less than $130. I believe it's an investment that will pay off nicely over the long term.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel