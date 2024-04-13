|
13.04.2024 11:47:00
The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now
Wondering if investing in dividend stocks is a smart move? I'd point you to Warren Buffett. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio is loaded with dividend stocks. And he's one of the most intelligent investors of all time.You don't have to be a billionaire to buy great dividend stocks. A relatively small amount of upfront money will allow you to scoop up several stocks with exceptional dividends. Here are my picks for the smartest dividend stocks to buy with $400 right now (listed alphabetically).You might not be familiar with Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC). However, middle-market companies across the U.S. are. Ares Capital is the biggest publicly traded business development company (BDC) providing capital to the middle market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!