NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
20.02.2026 12:30:00
The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now
Investors load up on dividend stocks because they want passive income. Many dividend-paying corporations send shareholders cash distributions each quarter and hike their payouts each year.While you can take cash right away, many investors opt to reinvest their dividends, guaranteeing higher payouts each time. Then, they have plenty of cash flow by the time they retire.If you have $5,000 floating around that you want to put into dividend stocks, here are two strong contenders. One of them qualifies with a low yield but a tremendous dividend growth rate. The other pick has a high yield right now and is one of the few dividend stocks that pays monthly cash distributions to its shareholders.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
