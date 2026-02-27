The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

NOW Aktie
I always recommend that investors look to the long term when considering their portfolios. Instead of chasing short-term wins and day trading, a surer path to success and wealth is to build a diversified investment portfolio full of quality companies and allow it to grow over time. And dividend stocks are some of the best stocks you can pick.Consider for a moment the impact of dividends. Companies that provide a regular payout are giving you extra money on top of the regular return that your stock offers. You can reinvest those dividends into your holdings, allowing it to grow even faster.For instance, the S&P 500 has grown 256% over the last decade -- solid performance that would have turned a $10,000 investment into $35,600. But when you calculate the dividend yield that was reinvested into the index, your total return is 322%, meaning your $10,000 investment swells to $42,250. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
