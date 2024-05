The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With Under $1,000 Right Now

Big technology companies have always been known for generating price appreciation for investors, but the tide is slowly changing. Personal electronics giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has paid dividends since 2012. Meanwhile, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) recently joined the dividend ranks.Many dividend investors look for cash flow first and foremost. Did you know these three companies have combined for an astounding $220 billion in cash flow over the past year alone? No group of businesses has generated as much cash flow in humanity's history as these technology giants.Now, they've turned on the spigot, funneling some of those profits to shareholder profits.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel