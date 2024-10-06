12 Stunden Investment-Webinar mit Top-Experten - kostenlos inkl. Aufzeichnung. Hier anmelden.-w-
The Smartest Electric Vehicle (EV) Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

With proper insight and timing, an investor could have profited mightily from electric vehicle (EV) sector in recent years. For instance, had you invested $1,000 into Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) when its shares went public in June 2010, you'd have more than $156,000 today. Nowadays, many investors are looking for the next Tesla. If that's your goal, pay attention to the two companies on this list. While many investors are looking for the next Tesla, it's fair to mention that it's still possible to invest in the original Tesla today. The company has a gargantuan $850 billion market value, but that shouldn't stop you from jumping in.There are two reasons to believe the stock still has plenty of long-term upside. First, shares are cheaper today than they have been in years. That's due to a massive dip in revenue growth. Earlier this year, Tesla actually experienced a decline in companywide revenue. As a result, Tesla's price-to-sales ratio has fallen from the mid 20s to under 10. To be sure, that's still expensive, but it's a bargain relative to the company's history.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

