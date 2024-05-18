|
18.05.2024 10:15:00
The Smartest Growth ETF to Buy With $500 Right Now
If you're reading this, you probably already know growth stocks are the most accessible way for the average person to build wealth over time. You likely also realize, however, that many growth stocks require a great deal of ongoing monitoring. That's not something most investors want to do or even have time to do.Fortunately, there's a simple solution: Buy a basket of growth stocks that someone else updates as needed. The Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG) is your best bet among these baskets right now.They're called exchange-traded funds, or ETFs for short. Just as the name implies, these are mutual funds in the sense that they hold several different stocks in their portfolios (so investors need only to own a stake in the fund in question). But since they're bought and sold in real time, just like conventional stocks, they're also considered exchange-traded instruments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
