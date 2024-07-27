|
27.07.2024 20:00:00
The Smartest Growth ETF to Buy With $500 Right Now
Are you discouraged by the adage "it takes money to make money"? It wouldn't be odd if you were. There's some degree of truth to the premise, after all -- even if you're a great stock picker, your returns are still limited by the total amount of money you're able to put to work. If you've got a few hundred bucks to start with, it can be difficult to buy a meaningful number of shares of any one company and also build a diversified portfolio.Fortunately, there's a solution to the problem: Just buy a single exchange-traded fund (ETF) that already holds all the growth stocks you'd want to own anyway. You can own as much or as little of a particular ETF as your budget will allow. Better still, you can easily add to this holding as more funds becomes available.In that context, the best growth ETF for you to consider right now is the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: IWF).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
