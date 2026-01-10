NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
10.01.2026 11:00:00
The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Looking for smart investment opportunities is what every investor should be doing. These are often stocks that are participating in a massive trend, yet may not be fully appreciated for their participation.In the AI realm, I think Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) falls into that category. TSMC is the largest chip foundry by revenue in the world by a large margin, and without its capabilities, the AI buildout wouldn't look the same.However, TSMC doesn't receive the same premium valuation as its peers, despite its superior growth. I think this makes the company one of the smartest stocks investors can buy today, as it's primed to soar throughout 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!