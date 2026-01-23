NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
23.01.2026 15:45:00
The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Looking for a new growth holding? Finding one that's worth its price is easier said than done at this time. Most of the market's favorite go-to options just feel too expensive.Data from Yardeni Research, in fact, indicates that the average forward-looking price-to-earnings ratio of the so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks right now is uncomfortably high at just under 28. As Warren Buffett reminds us, "you can't buy what is popular and do well." Your most productive positions will usually be the ones few other people were thinking about when you stepped in.With that as the backdrop, if you've got $1,000 you're ready to put to work for a while in a growth investment, the smartest option is arguably off-the-radar Vertiv (NYSE: VRT). Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
