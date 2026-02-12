NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
12.02.2026 18:32:00
The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
There has been a recent sell-off in software stocks, mainly resulting from Anthropic's innovation that may allow developers to recreate software platforms that businesses pay massive subscriptions to access.However, some software developments are best left to the professionals, and cybersecurity is one of them. Do you really want to take the chance that your in-house developer created a perfect cybersecurity solution? The risk is too high, so this is an area where cybersecurity stocks are likely safe.However, they were not safe from the sell-off, so they are now down significantly from their all-time high for no good reason. One of my favorite stocks in this sector is CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and I think now is an excellent time to scoop up CrowdStrike shares.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
