NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
14.02.2026 20:45:00
The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Most investors would probably agree that artificial intelligence (AI) stocks remain the market's best bet for growth. But there's also no denying that leading AI stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has lost a bit of its shine, while the AI infrastructure arena's getting a bit crowded.What's the next big thing in AI? It's arguably the improvement of data center interconnectivity equipment. See, one of the industry's biggest bottlenecks right now is connecting all the racks and racks of processors within an AI data center into a single neural network. It requires ultra-fast technology.A company called Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB) quietly supplies it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
