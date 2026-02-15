NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
16.02.2026 00:38:00
The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
If you've got $1,000 to invest today, I'd stick with a market leader. As such, one of the smartest growth stocks to invest in today is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). With $1,000, or a little more, you'll be able to buy five shares.The stock has actually been a market laggard over the past five years. This underperformance, though, has left it at one of the cheapest valuations in its history, with the stock trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 26.5 times 2026 analyst estimates. That's way below the valuations of brick-and-mortar retailers Walmart and Costco Wholesale.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!