NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
19.02.2026 19:30:00
The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
As the S&P 500 hovers near its all-time high, it might seem like a precarious time to invest in high-growth stocks. However, there's one growth stock which I think is still worth buying in this frothy market: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Let's see how this Magnificent Seven stock could easily turn a modest $1,000 investment into a lot more money.Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, is the world's largest social media company. It served 3.58 billion daily active users (DAP) across its entire family of apps at the end of 2025, representing 7% year-over-year growth.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!