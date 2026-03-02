NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
03.03.2026 00:15:00
The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
If you believe the news, artificial intelligence (AI) is going to change everything. That may be true in some sense, but the real question is how much will it actually change. Perhaps the real story is that it will create more opportunities, since there are some things that even the fanciest computer program can't alter. This is where Visa's (NYSE: V) recent stock pullback comes in.AI is great, but it won't change your need to eat and groom. It won't change your desire to do things, like go to the mall. And it won't change your desire to own things, like the clothes you might buy at the mall. In other words, there is still going to be a lot of money spent on the same things it's spent on right now. Visa helps make all of that spending happen.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!