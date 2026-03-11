|
11.03.2026 17:15:00
The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Visa (NYSE: V) is one of the world's largest payment processors. It collects a small fee each time someone uses a Visa-branded card. No single transaction is all that important, but in 2025, the company handled 257.5 billion transactions, up 10% over 2024, so the numbers start to add up. Here's why the stock could be a buy right now if you have $1,000.There's no way around it: if consumers aren't spending as much, Visa's transaction volume growth could slow or even fall. So the company isn't immune to adversity. However, card transactions are increasingly replacing cash transactions, and it is highly unlikely that this trend will reverse. Notably, e-commerce continues to grow, which requires increased adoption of non-cash payment methods.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
