NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
08.03.2026 11:45:00
The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $3,000 Right Now
You don't have to hunt for speculative growth stocks to outperform the S&P 500 index. Looking within the famed benchmark can lead you to plenty of winners that have solid long-term fundamentals.Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be one of the smartest growth stocks to buy with $3,000. The company is gaining market share in key industries and has high profits and a strong balance sheet that support expansion into new opportunities.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!