NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
04.02.2026 00:48:00
The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $30 Right Now
Obesity is a global health crisis and is a direct or indirect cause of various health conditions. The emergence of GLP-1 agonists over the past several years has ignited one of the most significant market opportunities in the modern history of healthcare.Research from Morgan Stanley estimates that the global obesity drug market could reach $150 billion by 2035, up from $15 billion in 2024.Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are the heavyweights that control the industry right now, but don't sleep on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX). This $3.3 billion stock still has much to prove, but buying it now while it trades around $30 a share could make investors look like geniuses later.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
