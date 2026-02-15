NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
15.02.2026 21:15:00
The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock hasn't been so magnificent over the past year. The stock price is down roughly 11% year to date and has dropped 12% over the past 12 months.But that creates an excellent buying opportunity for investors to grab the mega-monster stock at the cheapest valuation it has been at in years.Amazon stock is currently trading at around 28 times earnings, and that's the lowest it's been since the early 2010s, save for a quick dip lower in April 2025 when President Trump's tariffs were rolled out. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
