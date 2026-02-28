NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
28.02.2026 17:55:00
The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $60 Right Now
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a tailwind for cloud computing companies, which allow their clients to run AI workloads without investing in expensive hardware, and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) has been one of the beneficiaries of this business model.While there are major cloud computing companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and others renting out data center capacity to customers so they can build, customize, and run AI models and applications, DigitalOcean has carved out a niche in serving smaller customers. It operates an on-demand cloud infrastructure platform for start-ups and growing technology companies. DigitalOcean also offers platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that make it easier for customers to create and use AI applications. Its business model is proving successful, as is evidenced by its latest results.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!