Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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19.04.2026 18:26:00
The Smartest Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Before the Nasdaq Heads Higher
The Nasdaq Composite index endured a torrid time in the first quarter of this year, shedding just over 7% of its value, with its momentum driven by factors such as the Middle East conflict, higher oil prices, mixed economic data, and the rising odds that the U.S. will soon enter a recession.However, the tech-heavy index has made an impressive comeback so far in April, erasing those declines. Its recent rally can be attributed to the willingness of the U.S. and Iran to engage in talks to resolve the Middle East crisis. At the same time, technology companies continue to perform well financially, primarily driven by robust demand for artificial intelligence (AI) hardware and software.It won't be surprising to see the Nasdaq sustain its newfound momentum and go on a bull run for the rest of the year. After all, according to Morningstar, the U.S. stock market is trading at a 12% discount to the firm's fair value estimates, and it's showing signs of stepping on the gas whenever there's good news out of the Middle East.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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