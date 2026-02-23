NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
23.02.2026 22:00:00
The Smartest Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Despite the market still trading near all-time highs, there are still some great opportunities. If you have around $1,000 to invest, I'd stick with market leaders with strong growth opportunities and wide moats.With around $1,000, you could buy one share each of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Here's a look at each.One of the top ways to capitalize on the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom is by investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, or TSMC for short. TSMC is the world's leading manufacturer of semiconductors. The company is at the forefront of chip manufacturing technology, which has given it a virtual monopoly in making advanced chips, such as the graphics processing units (GPUs) that are powering the AI boom.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!