NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
17.02.2026 21:00:00
The Smartest Growth Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now
Many growth stocks have been hammered in 2026. The market -- and seemingly the whole world -- is worried about how artificial intelligence (AI) will disrupt the economy. Smart investors know that when panic sets in and people are selling, it can create buying opportunities, as long as you have a time horizon longer than the next quarter.Two stocks that look appetizing today are Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) and Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM). With just $100, you can buy shares of these two top growth stocks, which are poised for fantastic returns over the next five years.Sprouts Farmers Market is in a 62% drawdown, mainly coming over the last 12 months. The grocery store chain focused on healthy eating is not going to be disrupted by AI, but it's facing a slowdown in same-store sales growth, which measures revenue growth from existing locations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!