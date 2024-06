The Smartest High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

When looking for high-yield stocks in the energy patch, there is no better place to look than the midstream space. Midstream companies are involved in a number of activities, but are largely known for transporting crude, natural gas, and NGLs (natural gas liquids) through their networks of pipeline assets.These pipeline companies generally have minimal exposure to energy prices, and are largely a play on increasing volumes for hydrocarbons. On that front, the midstream industry could be a big beneficiary of the proliferation of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in data centers, as AI applications consume a tremendous amount of energy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel