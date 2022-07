The Smartest Investors Know About This 1 Key Development at Qualcomm

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The smartphone boom of the 2010s is getting a second wind from the upgrade cycle to 5G. However, "mobile computing" is taking on new meaning, and big changes are coming for the PC world as a result. During its latest earnings update, mobile chip leader Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) mentioned Project Volterra, a collaboration with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced earlier in 2022. Maybe you missed this development. It received little in the way of news coverage or fanfare. But this could be a really big deal, and is a top reason why Qualcomm could be a monster stock in the years ahead.Amidst its busy Build 2022 conference back in May, Microsoft unveiled a new computing device dubbed Project Volterra. The hardware will be available as a development kit later in 2022, and was built by none other than Qualcomm using its Snapdragon mobile platform. Included in the specs for Project Volterra is Qualcomm's neural processing chips to help accelerate AI development.Continue reading