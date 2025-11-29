NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
29.11.2025 13:07:00
The Smartest Nuclear Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
If you want to invest in nuclear power stocks, I've got just one name for you: Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR).Not Nano Nuclear Energy . Not NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR). Not Oklo -- none of the "SMR" start-up companies developing small modular nuclear reactors. None of them are profitable. According to forecasts from S&P Global Market Intelligence, none of them will be profitable for at least five more years -- and who knows what might happen between now and then.And no, not Cameco Corporation or Denison Mines either. Even though the uranium mining companies are making money, they're not making enough money to justify their valuation. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
